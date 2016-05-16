Two Mexicans extradited on charges of murdering U.S. immigration agent

Women bow before the casket of slain U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent Jaime Jorge Zapata during a funeral mass at the Brownsville Events Center in Brownsville, Texas, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brad Doherty/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Mexican men have been extradited to the United States to face charges in the killing of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Jesus Ivan Quezada Piña, 28, and Alfredo Gaston Mendoza Hernandez, 33, were charged in the 2011 murder in Mexico of ICE Special Agent Jaime Zapata and the attempted murder of ICE Special Agent Victor Avila, the Justice Department said in a news release.