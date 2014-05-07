FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drug 'mule' gets three-year prison sentence on his 90th birthday
#U.S.
May 7, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. drug 'mule' gets three-year prison sentence on his 90th birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - An Indiana man who prosecutors said hauled more than a ton of cocaine to Michigan from the southwestern United States over several trips was sentenced on Wednesday, his 90th birthday, to three years in federal prison.

Leo Sharp, a decorated World War Two infantryman, also was sentenced to three years supervised release by Judge Nancy Edmunds in the U.S. District Court in Detroit. Sharp had pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with others to distribute cocaine.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

