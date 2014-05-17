FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit truck driver out of hospital six weeks after mob beating
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 17, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit truck driver out of hospital six weeks after mob beating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A driver beaten unconscious by a mob as he tried to help a child he struck accidentally with his truck in Detroit six weeks ago has been released from a hospital, a spokeswoman for the facility said on Saturday.

Steve Utash, 54, who was on a ventilator for about a week after the attack, left Detroit Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan on Thursday, said Cheryl Angelelli, a hospital representative.

Four men are facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the attack and a 16-year-old boy faces charges of assault and ethnic intimidation of Utash, who is white. All five defendants are black.

Police say they were part of a group of bystanders who advanced on Utash on April 2 after he left his truck to check on a 10-year-old boy he accidentally hit with his vehicle.

The child, David Harris, was treated for a leg injury and released from hospital a day after the collision.

A campaign on a fundraising website to pay for the Utash’s medical bills has raised more than $180,000.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.