Teenager pleads guilty in April mob beating of Detroit motorist

(Reuters) - A Michigan teenager on Wednesday pleaded guilty to an assault charge and agreed to testify against others in the severe beating of a motorist who struck a child accidentally in Detroit, the second teen to do so in the case this week.

The teenager, who was 16 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and prosecutors agreed to dismissal of an ethnic intimidation charge, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

(The story is corrected to reflect teen pleading guilty to original assault charge)