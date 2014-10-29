NBA player pleads guilty in Michigan domestic assault

(Reuters) - Charlotte Hornets forward Jeffery Taylor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor domestic assault in connection with his arrest in September at a Michigan hotel, a county prosecutor’s office said.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Taylor, 25, also pleaded guilty in an East Lansing, Michigan, courtroom to misdemeanor malicious destruction of property. A charge of assault and battery was dropped, prosecutors said.

Taylor was taken into custody at an East Lansing hotel early on Sept. 25, police said at the time. They did not release details of the incident.

The misdemeanors carry up to 93 days in jail, but the Ingham County prosecutor said it would not object to Judge Andrea Larkin ordering Taylor placed in a probation diversion program.

The domestic assault charge could be stricken from Taylor’s record if he completes his probation.

A representative of the Charlotte Hornets could not be reached immediately for comment.

A flurry of cases, most notably those of National Football League running backs Adrian Peterson and Ray Rice, has put a spotlight on athletes accused of domestic abuse and how sports leagues respond to such allegations and incidents.

Taylor’s second season in the National Basketball Association was cut short last year when he ruptured his Achilles tendon 26 games into the season.