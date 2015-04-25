Michigan woman charged with murder for sealing newborn in plastic at office

(Reuters) - A Michigan woman was charged with murder on Friday in the death of her newborn son who was found sealed in a plastic bag and stored in a tote near her desk in March, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Kimberly Pappas, 25, of Wyandotte, is charged with felony murder, premeditated murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of the newborn, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said she gave birth to a full term infant in the bathroom at her workplace in Redford, Michigan, on March 31. An employee alerted the Redford Fire Department, which attempted to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A Wayne County judge ordered Pappas remanded in jail on Friday and referred her for competency testing, prosecutors said. A court hearing was scheduled for June 8.

Attorneys for Pappas told local media she needs therapy and counseling and should have been allowed to return home.