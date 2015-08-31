FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan woman pleads not guilty of murder of newborn sealed in plastic
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 31, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan woman pleads not guilty of murder of newborn sealed in plastic

Ryan Felton

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A Michigan woman pleaded not guilty on Monday at her arraignment on charges of first degree murder in the death of her newborn son, who was found sealed in a plastic bag and stored in a tote near her desk in March.

Kimberly Pappas, 26, of Wyandotte, was found competent to stand trial in July on charges of felony murder, premeditated murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of the newborn, the prosecutor’s office said.

In court on Monday, Pappas stood quietly, while a plea of not guilty was entered by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow.

There is no provision for bond when a defendant is charged with first degree murder, said Maria Miller, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, in an email.

Prosecutors said Pappas gave birth to a full-term infant in the bathroom at her workplace in Redford, Michigan, on March 31. An employee alerted the Redford Fire Department, which attempted to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The next hearing in the case was set for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Samdra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.