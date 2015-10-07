Michigan woman pleads guilty to murder of newborn sealed in plastic

(Reuters) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of her newborn son, who was found sealed in a plastic bag at her desk in March, prosecutors said.

Kimberly Pappas, 26, of Wyandotte, agreed to a sentence of 9 to 20 years in prison on the guilty plea entered before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow, the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Pappas is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26. She had been charged with felony murder, premeditated murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of the boy at a workplace in Redford.

Prosecutors said Pappas gave birth to a full term infant in the bathroom at her work on March 31. An employee called the Redford Fire Department, which tried to resuscitate the child, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the newborn died by asphyxiation and ruled the death a homicide.

Attorneys for Pappas had argued that she needs therapy and counseling and had said in a court hearing in August that she should be charged with manslaughter, local media reported.