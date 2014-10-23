Michigan girl, 15, charged with conspiring to kill her family

(Reuters) - A 15-year old Michigan girl was arraigned on Thursday on charges that she stabbed her younger brother and plotted to kill the rest of her family in their home while her boyfriend texted her instructions from outside, prosecutors said.

Roksana Sikorski, who was charged as an adult, is accused of stabbing her brother, 12, multiple times and planning with her boyfriend, Michael Rivera, 23, to kill the rest of her family at their suburban Detroit home and run away together, prosecutors said.

“The alleged actions of this defendant and her co-defendant, to conspire to kill her entire family, are truly haunting,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Sikorski is charged with one count of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

She appeared on Thursday in Wayne County District Court in Plymouth Township. She is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Sikorski is accused of entering her family’s house in Plymouth Township on Oct. 17, stabbing her brother in the throat and trying to stab her sister, Worthy said. The family fled and the boy was taken to a hospital, Worthy said.

Worthy said Rivera was outside the house sending texts with instructions and pictures on how to kill her family.

Rivera was arrested and arraigned on Sunday on four counts of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of assault with intent to commit murder and one count of felonious assault, Worthy said.

Sikorski and Rivera are both being held on $1 million bond and neither has entered a plea, authorities said.

“Bluntly, it is rare for this office to charge a 15-year- old as an adult,” Worthy said. “However, the alleged facts in his case strongly warrant this decision.”

Attorney Leslie Posner, who represents Sikorski, said the teenager has no prior criminal record and should not have been charged as an adult. The girl had left home and moved in with Rivera in early August, Posner said.

“She was a normal, decent kid but she started displaying some personality disorders,” Posner said.