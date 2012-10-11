Minneapolis workplace shooting claims sixth victim

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A man wounded in the worst workplace shooting on record in Minnesota has died from his injuries, his family said on Thursday, raising the death toll from the September attack to six men and the gunman, who killed himself.

Eric Rivers, a production manager at Accent Signage Systems Inc, was among the last people shot by Andrew Engeldinger in the September 27 rampage that ensued just after he was fired for tardiness and poor performance.

Rivers died Wednesday night, his family said in a statement released through Hennepin County Medical Center.

“We are grateful for the incredible courage displayed by the men and women who responded to the emergency and the wonderful medical team at Hennepin County Medical Center, who cared for Eric,” the statement said.

Also killed by Engeldinger were Accent Signage founder and owner Reuven Rahamim, Rami Cooks, Jacob Beneke, Ron Edberg and UPS driver Keith Basinski. Two other men were wounded.

Police have said two executives struggled with Engeldinger after he pulled a 9mm Glock handgun after they gave him his last paycheck. A second handgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in a search of Engeldinger’s home.