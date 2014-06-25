Minnesota alleged burglar traced with Facebook account

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A Minnesota man came home to find his house unlocked, cash and other items missing, and the accused burglar’s Facebook profile open on his computer, authorities said.

Nicholas Wig, 26, who has been charged with second degree burglary, also left his wet jeans, shoes and a belt lying on the floor by the computer in the South St. Paul house, according to a criminal complaint.

“This is the first case in Dakota County in which a suspected burglar left his Facebook account open,” Monica Jensen, spokeswoman for the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, said on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident called police on Thursday and told them he found his house in disarray, the front door unlocked and a screen removed from a side window.

He also saw that “Nick Dub‘s” Facebook profile was open on his computer, the complaint said. Items missing included cash, a checkbook, credit cards, keys and a watch, it said.

That same day, the resident recognized Wig on the street from his Facebook picture and told police, who found him wearing a watch like one taken in the burglary, the complaint said.

When police checked Wig for weapons, they found car keys and an iPod shuffle, which the resident identified along with the watch, the complaint said.

Wig admitted entering the house, swapping his rain-soaked clothes for some from the house, logging on to Facebook and taking the items reported stolen, the complaint said.

A public defender listed as representing Wig could not be reached immediately for comment. The felony charge calls for up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.