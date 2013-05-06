FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raid on western Minnesota home thwarted terror attack: FBI
May 6, 2013

Raid on western Minnesota home thwarted terror attack: FBI

David Bailey

2 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Authorities disrupted a terror plot and possibly saved lives when they raided a home in western Minnesota last week and recovered several guns including an assault rifle and explosive devices, the FBI said on Monday.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers on Friday descended on the property, in Montevideo, Minnesota, where they arrested one man and recovered weapons and explosives after executing a search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.

Buford Rogers, 24, was arrested without incident and was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed with federal court in Minnesota, the FBI said.

The FBI statement did not provide details of the suspected plot. Montevideo is about 130 miles west of Minneapolis near the South Dakota border.

“The FBI believes that a terror attack was disrupted by law enforcement personnel and that the lives of several local residents were potentially saved,” the FBI statement said.

“The terror plot was discovered and subsequently thwarted through the timely analysis of intelligence and through the cooperation and coordination between the aforementioned agencies.”

According to the criminal complaint, sworn by an FBI agent assigned to a squad that investigates domestic terrorism, Rogers was convicted of felony burglary in 2011 and admitted to firing the assault rifle twice recently at a gun range.

As a convicted felon, Rogers could not legally possess a firearm that has been transported across state or international boundaries, the complaint said. It described the assault rifle as a Romanian model AK-M.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky

