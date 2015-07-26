Two dead, three hurt in shooting at Kansas City family gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo (Reuters) - Two people were killed and three others wounded by gunfire at a family gathering in Kansas City overnight, police said Sunday.

The five people were shot shortly after midnight, with one person dead when police arrived and four others taken to hospitals where a second person died, Kansas City Missouri police Sgt. Kari Thompson said.

Thompson said police are not releasing information on any suspects at this time. The shooting occurred as a group of family and friends socialized, according to Thompson.