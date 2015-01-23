FBI seeks two men in Missouri kidnapping, vehicle theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - Authorities are seeking two men who crashed a stolen van in Kentucky after kidnapping the owner outside his Kansas City, Missouri, home about 550 miles away, the FBI said on Friday.

The 67-year-old man was abducted Thursday morning and escaped from his captors in St. Louis several hours later after a struggle, the FBI said in a news release.

The man said he was forced by his abductors to make cash withdrawals at banks along the way in Missouri, St. Louis County Police spokesman Brian Schellman said.

He was back home in Kansas City on Friday unharmed, Kansas City police said. Authorities did not release his name.

The man’s wife found early Thursday that the family’s van was missing and his lunch pail had been left behind, the FBI said. She learned later he had not shown up for work.

The van was found wrecked along a highway in Bardstown, Kentucky, which is south of Louisville, the FBI said.

The FBI released photographs of the suspects taken from surveillance cameras at a gas station in Missouri. One man was described as 18 to 20 years old and the other 25 or 26 years old and they should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.