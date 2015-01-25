FBI identifies kidnap suspect on lam in Kentucky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday identified a man suspected in a kidnapping in Missouri after authorities say he crashed a car-jacked van more than 500 miles away in Kentucky and fled in another stolen vehicle.

Robert “Robbie” Caldwell, 25, and an unidentified man are being sought in the Thursday morning kidnapping of a 67-year-old man outside his home in Kansas City as he was getting ready to leave for work, the FBI said in a statement.

The abductors stole the man’s van and forced him to make cash withdrawals from banks across Missouri before he was able to escape in St. Louis, police said. He returned to Kansas City on Friday.

The van was found wrecked on a highway in Bardstown, about 35 miles southeast of Louisville. A short time later, a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse was reported stolen nearby; Caldwell is believed to be driving that car, the FBI said.

Caldwell may be headed to Lexington, Kentucky, the FBI said, adding that he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

It is not clear whether he is still with his alleged accomplice.