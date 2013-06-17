Two men with international ties added to FBI 'most wanted' list

Walter Lee Williams, (L) a former university professor seen here in a 2011 handout photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Jose Manuel Garcia Guevara, seen here in a 2006 handout photo released by the FBI have become the 500th person to be named to the Ten Most Wanted list, according to an FBI statement. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI added two people on Monday to its list of most-wanted fugitives: a Mexican laborer accused of killing a woman in Louisiana and a former U.S. university professor charged with committing sex crimes in the Philippines.

The FBI is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrests of the men, who are the 499th and 500th fugitives to be featured on the Ten Most Wanted list.

José Manuel García Guevara, 25, is a Mexican national who investigators said raped and killed a woman in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2008, in front of her 4-year-old stepson. Guevara and the woman lived in the same mobile home park, the FBI said.

He is believed to be in Mexico but might have traveled back to the United States, the FBI said.

Walter Lee Williams, 64, was an anthropology and gender studies professor at the University of Southern California. He left in 2011, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Using academic research as a guise, Williams traveled in the Philippines and elsewhere in Southeast Asia to have sex with boys who were underage, according to the FBI. The bureau said it had identified 10 victims between ages 9 and 17.

“Mr. Williams allegedly utilized his position to identify at-risk youth for the purpose of sexually exploiting them and documenting those events,” FBI Assistant Director Ronald Hosko said at a news conference in Washington.

Williams may have lived in Indonesia and Thailand and traveled to Mexico and Peru, the FBI said.

The Ten Most Wanted list has been in place since 1950. The bureau uses it to draw attention to some of the most dangerous U.S. fugitives.

Of those who have been on it, 469 were caught or located, the FBI said. Others were removed when they had been on so long that publicity was no longer likely to help find them, or for other reasons.