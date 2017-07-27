FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Top U.S. law officer, in El Salvador, welcomes gang arrests: Justice Department
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Healthcare Debate
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Russia
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in an hour

Top U.S. law officer, in El Salvador, welcomes gang arrests: Justice Department

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks on during a news conference announcing the takedown of the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions welcomed action by prosecutors in El Salvador to charge 113 members of the violent MS-13 gang, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday as Sessions visited that country for talks on cracking down on international crime.

The action by Salvadoran prosecutors came a day after they charged 593 gang members ahead of Sessions' visit, including many MS-13 members, the Justice Department said. Sessions congratulated Salvadoran Attorney General Douglas Menendez on the crackdown.

"These are very significant blows to MS-13," Robert Hur, principal associate deputy attorney general, told a briefing at the White House. He said taking down MS-13 was a top priority for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by David Alexander and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.