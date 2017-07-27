FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Top U.S. law officer, in El Salvador, welcomes gang arrests: Justice Department
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 6:54 PM / an hour ago

Top U.S. law officer, in El Salvador, welcomes gang arrests: Justice Department

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks on during a news conference announcing the takedown of the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions welcomed action by prosecutors in El Salvador to charge 113 members of the violent MS-13 gang, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday as Sessions visited that country for talks on cracking down on international crime.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The action by Salvadoran prosecutors came a day after they charged 593 gang members ahead of Sessions' visit, including many MS-13 members, the Justice Department said. Sessions congratulated Salvadoran Attorney General Douglas Menendez on the crackdown.

"These are very significant blows to MS-13," Robert Hur, principal associate deputy attorney general, told a briefing at the White House. He said taking down MS-13 was a top priority for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by David Alexander and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

