New York nanny accused of murder fit for trial, psychiatrists say

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan nanny accused of fatally stabbing two young children in her care has been found fit by two psychiatrists to stand trial, prosecutors said on Friday.

A psychiatric examination report was filed in court that found Yoselyn Ortega is able to participate in her own defense, according to a spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Ortega, 50, is accused of fatally stabbing Leo Krim, 2, and Lulu Krim, 6, on October 25 in their Manhattan apartment.

The children’s mother, Marina Krim, discovered their bodies in a bathtub in the family’s Upper West Side luxury apartment after she returned home from a swimming lesson with her 3-year-old daughter, police said.

Ortega began to stab herself in the neck in front of Krim, police said.

She pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in November from a hospital where she was recovering from her self-inflicted wounds.

Ortega appeared on Friday before Justice Gregory Carro at the brief hearing in state Supreme Court where the report from the state Department of Mental Health was filed, the district attorney’s office said.

She wore a gray prison jumpsuit and glasses, with her hair in braids. A scar on her neck was clearly visible.

Her next court date is scheduled for May 6. She is being held without bail in a hospital jail ward, according to court officials.

Ortega’s defense attorney, who is expected to contest the report’s findings, could not be reached for comment following the hearing.

(This story corrects spelling of name to Yoselyn from Jocelyn in 2nd paragraph of April 5 story)