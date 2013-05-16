FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mother of children allegedly slain by New York nanny is pregnant again
#U.S.
May 16, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 4 years

Mother of children allegedly slain by New York nanny is pregnant again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York mother who lost two of her children to homicide - and whose former nanny will stand trial for double murder - is pregnant again.

Marina Krim and her husband, Kevin, announced the pregnancy on a Facebook page established in memory of their two slain children, Lulu, 6, and Leo, 2.

The couple had another child, Nessie, who was 3 years old and out with her mother when her brother and sister were killed last year.

Marina Krim told police she came home from Nessie’s swim practice last October to find Lulu and Leo dead in the bathtub and her nanny, Yoselyn Ortega, stabbing herself in the neck.

Two psychiatrists last month found Ortega, 50, fit to stand trial. She has pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail in a prison ward for psychiatric patients.

“We are very happy to let you know that Marina is expecting a baby in the fall. Nessie can’t wait to welcome her new baby brother. We are filled with many emotions as we look to the future, but the most important one is hope,” said the posting, signed by Marina and Kevin Krim.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
