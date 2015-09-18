Defense asks judge to toss verdict in New England prep-school rape trial

A sign marks the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, in this file photo taken August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

(Reuters) - A graduate of an elite New Hampshire prep school who was found guilty last month of having sex with a person under the age of consent asked a court on Friday to throw out his conviction on the felony count of using the Internet to seduce a minor.

Attorneys for the former student, Owen Labrie, 19, argued in a court filing that the Internet solicitation statute was not meant to apply to two teenagers who were already acquainted and that the punishment it carries, which includes lifetime registration as a sex offender, amounted to “cruel and unusual punishment” and violated the U.S. Constitution.

A jury found Labrie not guilty of three felony rape charges, but guilty of misdemeanor counts of having sex with a person under the age of consent as the victim was 15 years old. The felony Internet solicitation charge carries a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison.

The high-profile trial shined a harsh light on the culture of St. Paul’s School, a prestigious private boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire, where students were said to participate in a tradition known as “senior salute,” an invitation from seniors to younger students for romantic or sexual encounters.

Prosecutors alleged that while the freshman girl accepted Labrie’s invitation and was willing to kiss him, he pushed her into having sex. The jury concluded there was not enough evidence to support the rape charges.

In their court filing on Friday, Labrie’s attorneys requested that the judge in the case “set aside” his conviction for using the Internet to seduce a child, a motion that if granted could avoid the need for a formal appeal.

The attorneys argued that the penalty was “wildly disproportionate” to the underlying crime he was convicted of, and that the statute itself was intended to punish online sexual predators.

“If he had merely called the 15-year-old on the telephone or spoken to her in person, there would be no additional crime,” the motion states. “Yet because he prearranged the encounter through email and Facebook, he will be subjected to the scrutiny and humiliation of sex offender registration for the rest of his life.”

The lead prosecutor in the case, Catherine Ruffle, said on Friday that her office would file a response to the motion. She declined further comment.

Labrie’s sentencing hearing is slated for late October.