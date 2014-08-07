Woman charged with murdering son 23 years ago in New Jersey

(Reuters) - Florida police have arrested a woman for the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old son, according to prosecutors in New Jersey, where she previously lived.

Michelle Lodzinski, 47, was charged on Wednesday after what prosecutors said was a routine review of the cold case murder of Timothy Wiltsey. They said it led to a new investigation and the discovery of new evidence.

Prosecutors have not disclosed the nature of the evidence.

Lodzinski was taken into custody in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and held on $2 million bail at the Martin County Jail in Stuart, Florida.

Wiltsey was reported missing from a carnival in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Memorial Day 1991.

Lodzinski told police at the time that she had left the boy unattended while she went to get something to drink and that he was gone when she returned, according to a report by the Newark Star-Ledger.

His body was discovered 11 months later in an industrial park near Edison, New Jersey.

The one-count indictment does not list exactly where or when the boy was killed. It said he was killed sometime between May 25, 1991 and April 23, 1992 in South Amboy, Sayreville, or Edison, New Jersey.

The case was featured twice on the television show “America’s Most Wanted.”