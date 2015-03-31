Mother charged with murdering toddler son in NYC bathroom

(Reuters) - A mother was charged with murder after she locked herself in the bathroom of a New York City restaurant on Monday with her one-year-old son, who was later pronounced dead, police said.

Latisha Fisher, 35, entered the bathroom with her child, Gavriel Ortiz-Fisher, at 5 Boro Burger in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said.

After the woman spent a “large quantity of time” locked inside, workers concerned over her well-being unlocked the door key and found her son unresponsive and foaming at the mouth, NYPD Sergeant Brendan Ryan said.

The child was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Ryan said. Fisher was charged with second-degree murder, police said in a statement.

Police were also investigating unconfirmed witness reports that the mother said: “I put my hand over his month to put him to sleep.”

The New York Times, citing police, reported that a restaurant employee attempted to perform CPR on the child, but was prevented by the mother.

Police said the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.