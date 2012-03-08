FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man barred from entering City Hall wins race for mayor
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 8, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

Man barred from entering City Hall wins race for mayor

Zelie Pollon

2 Min Read

SANTA FE, New Mexico (Reuters) - A man facing extortion charges and forbidden from entering City Hall or speaking with city employees won the election for mayor in the town of Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Daniel Salinas was arrested in late February for extortion, New Mexico State Police spokesman Robert McDonald said.

Salinas was accused of trying to blackmail a mayoral opponent, Gerardo Hernandez, to drop out of the race with a tape showing Hernandez receiving a lap dance from a topless stripper, McDonald said.

Salinas was later released on $50,000 cash bond on condition he not enter City Hall or contact city workers, McDonald said.

But his name remained on the ballot, and on Tuesday he won the election with an unofficial tally of 637 votes for Salinas and 553 for Hernandez.

It is not clear what will happen to mayor-elect Salinas, as an investigation is underway of voter fraud, in addition to the pending charges. If Salinas is convicted of a felony, he cannot hold public office.

“They’re still arresting people for voter fraud so it’s all ongoing, rolling into one big investigation,” McDonald said.

City Manager Jaime Aguilera was arrested along with Salinas and both men are charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, tampering with evidence and alleged blackmail of Hernandez.

The election on Tuesday was to replace former mayor Martin Resendiz, who resigned last year after admitting to signing contracts while drunk.

(Editing by Greg McCune)

This version corrects the police spokesman's surname

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.