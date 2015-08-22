FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three shot to death, one wounded at home in Roswell, New Mexico
August 22, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Three shot to death, one wounded at home in Roswell, New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - Two men and one woman were shot to death at a home in Roswell, New Mexico, early on Saturday, and another woman was wounded in the attack, police said.

The injured woman was taken by helicopter to a trauma care center in Lubbock, Texas, said Roswell police spokesman Todd Wildermuth.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation and have no known motive,” Wildermuth said.

Wildermuth would not comment on whether the four people shot at the home might have known the shooter.

Reporting by Joseph Kolb; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and James Dalgleish

