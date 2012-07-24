Attorney General to place New Orleans police under federal monitoring

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Attorney General Eric Holder will announce on Tuesday that the New Orleans police force, which has been accused of widespread abuses, will be placed under the scrutiny of a federal judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans.

The office said in a statement that Holder will announce he is placing the department under court-ordered monitoring for a period of years in order “to resolve allegations of unlawful misconduct in the New Orleans Police Department.”

The federal consent decree has been in negotiation for months by the Department of Justice and New Orleans city officials.

It has been expected since April 2011, when the Justice Department released a scathing report on the police department, identifying practices ranging from discriminatory searches to excessive use of force.

Holder is expected to make the announcement at a Tuesday afternoon press conference in New Orleans.