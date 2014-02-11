FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deliberations suspended in New Orleans ex-mayor graft trial
February 11, 2014 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

Deliberations suspended in New Orleans ex-mayor graft trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Orleans Mayor C. Ray Nagin makes an address at a public forum as part of the Sustainable Globalisation summit in Sydney June 11, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Jury deliberations in the corruption trial of former New Orleans Mayor C. Ray Nagin were suspended on Tuesday due to an undisclosed problem with a juror, court officials said.

The jury will resume deliberations on Wednesday.

Nagin, 57, is standing trial on 21 counts of corruption, including bribery, conspiracy, money laundering and tax evasion, during the city’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2005. If convicted on all counts, he could to prison for more than 20 years.

The jury began its discussion on Monday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the case.

Prosecutors called Nagin a politician on the take who lined his pockets with some of the relief money flowing into the city, while defense attorneys questioned the credibility of those who had cut deals to testify against the former mayor.

Reporting by Kathy Finn and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

