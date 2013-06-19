FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louisiana teen charged with killing girl with TV wrestling moves
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 19, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 4 years

Louisiana teen charged with killing girl with TV wrestling moves

Karen Brooks

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in New Orleans after causing the death of his 5-year-old half-sister using wrestling moves he had seen on television, police said.

Viloude Louis died Sunday afternoon of blunt force trauma to her body, including broken ribs and a damaged liver, police said, after the boy wrestled with her using World Wrestling Entertainment-style moves while babysitting her at their home. No parents were at the home at the time, police said.

The boy, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was charged with second-degree murder. In Louisiana, juveniles convicted of second-degree murder must serve at least 35 years in prison before they are eligible for parole.

The boy said he body-slammed her repeatedly on a bed, punched her several times in the stomach, jumped on her, and “struck her with his elbow several times like the wrestlers do on television,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Colonel John Fortunato said in a statement.

The teen said “he knows wrestling on television was fake” and “appeared to enjoy talking about the wrestling moves and physical abuse during the interview,” the statement said.

After the wrestling session, the girl complained that her stomach hurt and went to the bathroom to brush her teeth, police said. When her half-brother checked on her half an hour later, she was on the floor complaining of stomachache, Fortunato said.

The boy brought her to a sofa to rest, but noticed shortly after that she had stopped breathing and called 911, police said. He performed CPR on her until emergency responders arrived, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.