Boy fatally shot, two adults wounded at family party in Charlotte
#U.S.
September 6, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Boy fatally shot, two adults wounded at family party in Charlotte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 7-year-old boy was killed and two adults were wounded when shots rang out during a family party in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Kevin Antonio Calderon Rodas, was killed about 9 p.m. on Saturday during a family celebration in the front yard of a southwest Charlotte house, according to police.

“It’s a sad state of affairs,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said during a news conference on Saturday night.

Two adults suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and were treated at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police did not indicate if they had identified a suspect in the shooting and said they were investigating.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
