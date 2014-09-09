Ohio police have identified suspects in fake ALS bucket attack

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - High school students responsible for dumping a bucket containing water, urine and spit on a teenage boy with autism in a fake ALS “Ice Bucket Challenge” have been identified, police said on Tuesday.

Police did not release the names of the teenagers suspected in the attack that generated offers of rewards for information leading to their identification from comedian Drew Carey, a Cleveland native, and others.

The group doused a 14-year-old boy with autism with the fouled water in Bay Village, a suburb west of Cleveland, and posted a video of the incident to Instagram, Bay Village police said in a statement. His mother reported the attack on Sept. 3

“We are appalled by the actions of the youth involved in the assault on this young man,” police said. They did not say how they identified the perpetrators.

No charges have been filed but police have said they will turn all evidence over to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor to determine charges when they complete their investigation.

Bay Village school superintendent Clint Keener declined to comment on any possible disciplinary measures.

Participants in the “Ice Bucket Challenge” get doused with cold water to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Drew Carey, who offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the students’ identities, now plans to donate the money to a fund being set up for the victim.

Dean Valore, an attorney who represents the boy, said the family has received generous offers from celebrities, fundraising groups and mothers with autistic children.

“He was really distraught,” Valore said. “He thought these guys were his friends and they preyed upon him.”