Three Ohio teens sentenced for fake ALS bucket attack

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Three Ohio teenagers who admitted to pouring a bucket containing urine, cigarette butts and spit over the head of an autistic boy were sentenced on Monday to at least 100 hours of community service, court records said.

The prank gained national attention in September after a video of the then 14-year-old boy, who thought he was participating in the ALS “Ice Bucket Challenge,” was posted on Instagram.

Two of the three unidentified Cleveland-area high school students must perform 100 hours of community service, and a third student, who is the oldest at 17, must perform 200 hours, said Dean Valore, an attorney for the victim’s family.

Cuyahoga County Magistrate Peter Murray also ordered the three boys to write a “meaningful letter of apology” to the victim and his family, Valore said.

In a letter read in court, the now 15-year-old victim asks his attackers, “Why would you do this to me. I trusted you. How dare you.” The attack took place in Bay Village, a prosperous suburb west of Cleveland.

“These are the strictest sentences the family could hope for they are satisfied and want to move on,” Valore said.

Participants in the popular “Ice Bucket Challenge” get doused with cold water to raise money for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The two older boys had prior drug charges and also were sentenced to six months of probation with random drug tests. If either boy fails a drug test they face possible detention in a youth facility, Valore said.

The youngest boy, who is 14, had no priors and will have his record expunged when and if he finishes his 100 hours of community service.

Two other juveniles faced lesser charges in the prank and were put into a diversion program, according to court documents.