Ohio attorney general to continue investigation in Steubenville

Protesters wait to hear the verdict in the trial of Trent Mays and Ma'lik Richmond outside the juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

(Reuters) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Sunday he would seek a grand jury investigation to look deeper into the events surrounding the rape of a 16-year-old girl while she was in a drunken stupor last summer at a party in Steubenville, Ohio.

A juvenile judge on Sunday found high school football players Trent Mays, 17, and Ma‘lik Richmond, 16, delinquent in the sex assault of the girl in the early morning of August 12 when witnesses said she was too drunk to move or speak.

DeWine said that while they had conducted an extensive investigation, 16 people, mostly juveniles, had refused to cooperate and they could not bring a finality to it without convening a grand jury.