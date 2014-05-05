One wounded in Ohio hospital shooting, suspect in custody

(Reuters) - An employee at an Ohio medical center that serves U.S. veterans in Dayton was shot in the leg on Monday in a struggle with a former staff member in a basement break room, prompting a temporary lockdown, authorities said.

The former worker was taken into custody without incident after he sought psychiatric services at another Dayton hospital, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference.

The Dayton VA Medical Center was locked down for about 2-1/2 hours while officers searched buildings as a precaution to make sure there were no other suspects or victims, but has since returned to full operations, the medical center said in a statement.

Biehl identified the suspect as Neil Moore, 59. A motive for the incident was still under investigation.

Paul Burnside, 61, was shot once in the ankle and was being treated at the medical center, Biehl said. The shooting was witnessed by at least three people, he added. Moore was taken to Dayton police headquarters.

Burnside has been a housekeeping aide with the medical center since February 1998, and Moore served as a housekeeping aide from August 1986 until he retired at the end of October, the medical center said.

FBI Special Agent Tim Ferguson said a handgun thought to have been used in the shooting was found in Moore’s vehicle. Details of the investigation likely will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s office for possible federal charges, he said.

The reports of shots fired brought armed Veterans Affairs police to the scene along with police from Dayton and surrounding areas, the Montgomery County sheriff and FBI.