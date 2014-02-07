FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four family members dead in apparent Ohio triple murder-suicide
February 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Four family members dead in apparent Ohio triple murder-suicide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 68-year-old man killed his wife, daughter and 15-year-old granddaughter in a triple murder-suicide in a rural swath of northwestern Ohio, county officials said on Thursday.

Robert Garza Sr was believed to have killed his 61-year-old wife, Christine Garza, his daughter, 42-year-old Zoila Garza, and granddaughter, Rebecca Garza, at a residence in Defiance County, Sheriff Dave Westrick said.

The investigation was under way but early findings, such as the closeness and position of the bodies and a gun, led police to conclude Robert Garza was responsible for the homicides and taking his own life, Westrick said.

A motive was not released. “Nothing led us to believe it was anything other than a triple murder with a suicide,” Westrick said.

The family, last seen on Wednesday afternoon, was discovered at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday by a family member who was checking on them, he said.

Defiance is a city of some 16,000 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Toledo in the U.S. state.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
