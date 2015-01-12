Charges dismissed against Ohio school superintendent in rape case

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - Prosecutors said they would drop charges against an Ohio school superintendent, accused of obstruction of justice in a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl, in exchange for his resignation.

Michael McVey, 51, a high school superintendent with Steubenville City Schools, agreed to resign and never accept another position with the district before an Ohio judge on Monday.

McVey was charged in November 2013 with obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, making false statements and obstruction of official business for allegedly thwarting investigation into the rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2012 and another reported sexual assault.

”I am satisfied that he has been held accountable for his actions with this agreement and consider this a just result,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine in a statement.

The case drew national attention after a photo and video online appeared to document the assault of the girl, and the hacker group Anonymous called for an investigation into an alleged cover-up of the incident.

Prosecutor Angie Canepa told the court that the state felt confident it could show that emails and computer data had been deleted from McVey’s computer after a subpoena was issued. But it lacked direct evidence of his participation, and decided not to pursue charges.

McVey’s lawyer, Charles Bean, said the defense always believed prosecutors couldn’t prove their case.

McVey will keep his pension, Bean said.

In March 2013, two high school football players were found guilty as juveniles of assaulting the girl.

McVey was one of five adults to face charges in the case.

Steubenville City Schools’ technology director William Rhinaman, 54, pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice and perjury charges, and is awaiting trail.

Seth Fluharty, 27, an assistant wrestling coach and special education teacher, was indicted for failing to report child abuse or neglect, a misdemeanor, as was Lynnett Gorman, 41, an elementary school principal.

Charges against both Gorman and Fluharty were dismissed, pending the completion of community service and other programs.

Matthew Belardine, 27, a former volunteer assistant football coach, spent 10 days in jail after pleading no contest to the first-degree misdemeanors of falsification and allowing underage drinking in connection with the rape.

In December, Belardine was sentenced to 60 days in jail for violating conditions of his parole.