Prosecutors to drop theft charges against NOAA employee

(Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday moved to dismiss charges against an employee of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) accused of stealing sensitive information from a database for the nation’s dams and lying about the breach.

Xiafen “Sherry” Chen was charged last October with theft, illegally accessing a federal database and two counts of making false statements to investigators and was arrested at the NOAA office in Wilmington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Chen was accused of accessing restricted areas of the National Inventory of Dams in May 2012 and downloading sensitive files and providing false information to investigators in June 2013, prosecutors said.

The motion to dismiss, filed in federal court in Dayton, did not give a rationale for dropping the charges, but said Chen’s legal counsel did not object to the move.

Representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in southern Ohio were not immediately available.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Dam Safety Review Board maintain the database, which consists of dams meeting certain hazard or height criteria.