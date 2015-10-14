Ohio truck driver called a serial killer by prosecutor

Robert Rembert Jr. is shown in this undated booking photo provided by Cuyahoga County prosecutors office in Cleveland, Ohio, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County prosecutors office/Handout via Reuters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A Cleveland truck driver accused of being a serial killer is charged with four murders, including one dating to 1997, a Cuyahoga County prosecutor said.

A grand jury in Cleveland on Tuesday indicted Robert Rembert Jr. on 10 counts of aggravated murder for three killings in 2015 and one in 1997, according to court documents. He was indicted on a total of 25 charges, including kidnapping, rape and gross abuse of a corpse.

Rembert previously served six years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the 1997 death of a man.

“Robert Rembert is a serial killer. So far, we know he’s purposefully executed five people,” Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said in a statement. “An investigation of his activities as an over-the-road truck driver is currently under way.”

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said Rembert may be arraigned on Friday.

Rembert was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Medina County sheriff’s department for the June murder of Kimberley Hall, 31, and held on $1 million bond. He remains in custody.

As of Tuesday, he also was charged in the 1997 rape and murder of Rena Mae Payne, 47, and the September shooting deaths of his cousin Jerry Rembert, 52, and Morgan Nietzel, 26.

DNA evidence on the body of Payne, who was found in the employee bathroom of a bus station, was matched to Rembert, who was a bus driver in 1997. Rembert’s DNA also matched that found on Hall, whose body was discovered in an open field on the Cleveland’s east side.

The aggravated murder charges mean Rembert could get the death penalty but a decision on whether to pursue that will be made by a board established under McGinty.

No attorney was listed for Rembert, 45, in court documents or by the prosecutor’s office.