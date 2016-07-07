Ohio man pleads guilty to plot to attack U.S. government officers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty to charges involving a plot to kill U.S. government officers and employees at a military installation and a local police station in southern Ohio last year, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Munir Abdulkader, 21, of West Chester, Ohio, also pleaded guilty to providing material support to Islamic State, a designated terrorist organization, the department said in a statement. The charges and plea agreement were unsealed Thursday, it said.