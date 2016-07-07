FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio man pleads guilty to plot to attack U.S. government officers
July 7, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Ohio man pleads guilty to plot to attack U.S. government officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty to charges involving a plot to kill U.S. government officers and employees at a military installation and a local police station in southern Ohio last year, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Munir Abdulkader, 21, of West Chester, Ohio, also pleaded guilty to providing material support to Islamic State, a designated terrorist organization, the department said in a statement. The charges and plea agreement were unsealed Thursday, it said.

Reporting by Adam DeRose; Editing by Eric Walsh

