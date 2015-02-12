Ohio man accused of killing baby with cup held on $2 million bond

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio man accused of killing his infant son when he hit him with a coffee cup during a quarrel with the child’s mother is being held on a $2 million bond after a court hearing on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Anthony Grove, 33, pleaded not guilty to murder, endangering a child and domestic violence stemming from the death of his nearly 2-month-old son, Zeland Grove, said Canton city prosecutor Ty Hauritz.

During an argument with the boy’s mother on Monday about his smoking, Grove threw a coffee cup at her, striking the baby on the head, according to a Canton police report.

The boy died the next day at Akron Children’s Hospital where he was being treated for his injuries. Grove was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding theft warrant, according to court documents.

Gary Guenther, investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner, said the child died from blunt force trauma to the head and the death has been ruled a homicide.

A pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 18, Hauritz said. Stark County prosecutors are expected to take over the case.

Hauritz said his office was moving forward with a murder charge rather than manslaughter charge used in cases of accidental death, but he would not comment any further on the matter.

“It is just a tragic situation,” Hauritz said.

Kristina Powers, the public defender representing Grove, was not immediately available for comment.