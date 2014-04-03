FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kent State in Ohio given all-clear after shooting report
April 3, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Kent State in Ohio given all-clear after shooting report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lockdown at Kent State University in northeastern Ohio was lifted late on Wednesday after authorities completed their search for a man who fired a single gunshot into the ground on campus before fleeing, the school said.

No one was injured in the incident shortly after 8 p.m. local time near Bowman Hall, an academic building, Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield said.

The school was placed on lockdown and students were told to shelter in place as police searched for the man on campus, according to alerts the school’s website.

The lockdown was lifted almost four hours later, after the buildings had been searched. Police caught the suspect off campus and told the school there was no longer a threat, the university said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait and Clarence Fernandez

