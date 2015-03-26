Ohio men imprisoned 18 years on murder granted new trial

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A judge on Thursday granted a new trial to three Cleveland men who have served 18 years in prison in a 1995 murder case, ruling that prosecutors withheld evidence that might have proven them innocent.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors plan to appeal Judge Nancy Margaret Russo’s ruling ordering the retrial for the three men, spokesman Joseph Frolik said.

Derrick Wheatt, Laurese Glover and Eugene Johnson were teenagers when they were charged with killing Clifton Hudson in East Cleveland and have spent 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors in the case relied heavily on the testimony of a 14-year-old witness, Tamika Harris, who told police she saw the person who shot Hudson get into and out of a Chevy Blazer the teenagers were riding in.

Harris identified Johnson as the gunman at trial but years later said she did not see the shooter get out of the truck and could not see the shooter’s face.

An attorney for Wheatt in 1998 filed a request with the city of East Cleveland for police records with evidence that might conflict with Harris’ testimony.

Carmen Marino, the assistant county prosecutor at the time, directed the city to turn over the files to the prosecutor’s office and not the attorney, according to lawyers for the Ohio Innocence Project, which has represented Wheatt and Glover.

Russo said Marino’s actions were a deliberate distortion of a criminal case and amounted to prosecutorial misconduct.

“There was no question in my mind that Carmen Marino had full knowledge of all of this suppressed evidence and that he consistently and brazenly engaged in its suppression,” Russo said.

Marino said on Thursday in a telephone interview he was not the prosecutor on the case and does not remember writing a letter to police about evidence.

He said prosecutors had a lot of leeway regarding how much information to share with defense attorneys in the past.

“If there was a written letter from me about evidence it would have been based on office policy and office policy was not to give it out,” Marino said.

Russo set bond at $50,000 with electronic monitoring for each of the men, although prosecutors are asking that the bond be raised, Frolik said.