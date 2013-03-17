Judge in Ohio student rape case to issue verdict on Sunday

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - The prosecution and defense in the trial of two Ohio high school football players charged with raping an incapacitated 16-year-old girl rested their cases and the judge said he would announce his verdict on Sunday morning.

After hearing closing arguments from both sides in the case, the judge presiding over the non-jury trial adjourned the proceedings for the evening to weigh the evidence before giving his verdict at 10 a.m.