Judge in Ohio student rape case to issue verdict on Sunday
#U.S.
March 17, 2013 / 1:04 AM / 5 years ago

Judge in Ohio student rape case to issue verdict on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - The prosecution and defense in the trial of two Ohio high school football players charged with raping an incapacitated 16-year-old girl rested their cases and the judge said he would announce his verdict on Sunday morning.

After hearing closing arguments from both sides in the case, the judge presiding over the non-jury trial adjourned the proceedings for the evening to weigh the evidence before giving his verdict at 10 a.m.

Reporting by Drew Singer; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
