Oklahoma teen faces life term for killing Australian man out of 'boredom'

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - A teenager convicted of fatally shooting an Australian jogger in 2013 out of boredom faces life in prison without the chance of parole after he is sentenced in June, Oklahoma prosecutors said on Monday.

Chancey Allen Luna, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting of Christopher Lane, an Australian baseball player who was visiting his girlfriend in Duncan, Oklahoma, when he was shot in the back.

The jury recommended that Luna receive life in prison without parole when he is formally sentenced by a judge on June 16. Luna was in a car with two other teens, and prosecutors said Luna fired the fatal shot that killed the 22-year-old Lane.

Lane’s killing garnered wide attention after Duncan police said the boys said they shot Lane because “they were bored.”

”I no longer have ... a zest for life because one of my kids is missing,” Lane’s mother, Donna Lane, said in a victim-impact statement to the judge on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael DeWayne Jones, now 19, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole in 2051.

A third suspect, James Edwards Jr., then 15, agreed to testify against Jones and Luna for a lesser sentence and will be tried as a juvenile on charges of accessory to murder after the fact.

Oddesse John David Barnes, 23, was sentenced in January as an accessory to murder for concealing the revolver used in the shooting.