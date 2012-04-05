Warden's wife who helped killer escape is freed

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - The odd case of Bobbi Parker, a prison official’s wife convicted of helping a killer escape and then spending more than decade posing as his wife, took another twist on Thursday with her release from prison.

Parker, 49, was allowed out early for good behavior after serving half of her one-year sentence, Oklahoma prison spokesman Jerry Massie said.

A jury found her guilty last year of helping convicted murderer Randolph Franklin Dial escape in 1994 from the prison where Parker’s husband served as assistant warden. The pair was discovered in East Texas in 2005 living in a backwoods trailer home.

Parker contended she was forced at knifepoint to help Dial escape and did not leave him because he threatened to kill her family if she fled.

Dial backed up her story before he died in 2007. Prosecutors, however, told jurors during a four-month trial last year that Parker was in love with the convict.