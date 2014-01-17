Oklahoma fugitive who shot U.S. agents killed in gun battle-media

(Reuters) - A 19-year-old suspected of shooting four people, including two federal agents pursuing him, over a two-day Oklahoma crime spree was killed in a confrontation with police on Thursday evening, CNN and local media reported.

Henry Jackson was suspected in several shootings since Wednesday, including an exchange with two agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) who were pursuing him at about 6:30 p.m. local time in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Jackson, who fled in a Ford Taurus after wounding the ATF agents, was later killed in a shootout with police at about 9:30 p.m. in the city of some 24,200 residents about 100 miles south of Oklahoma City, local television channel KTEN reported.

All the victims were expected to survive being shot, CNN reported.

Jackson was also suspected of shooting one person after an argument at a home on Thursday afternoon and a woman in a car on Wednesday evening, according to KTEN.