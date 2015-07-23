Five fatally stabbed in Oklahoma suburb, two teens held: police

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Five members of a Tulsa-area family were found stabbed to death at their home and two related teenage boys have been taken into custody, Oklahoma authorities said on Thursday.

A sixth family member was taken to a Tulsa-area hospital with critical injuries and a young child was found unharmed and placed in state custody, said police in Broken Arrow, a suburb near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Police said they were called to the home late Wednesday by a 911 call that had no audible message. They quickly found two adults and three juveniles dead in the residence, police said.

The suspects, teenage boys aged 16 and 18, were tracked down by a police canine officer in a wooded area near the house and taken into custody, police said.

The victim who survived the stabbing had surgery and was listed in serious condition Thursday, according to police.

Police said they were withholding the names of the victims until family can be notified.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Tulsa County District Attorney and the state human services department are assisting in the investigation, police said.

Broken Arrow is about 14 miles southeast of Tulsa.