Oregon man arrested after parents found dead in freezer

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - An Oregon man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder after police found two bodies, believed to be those of his parents, in a freezer in the home where the family lived, authorities said.

Jeremy Daniel Ringquist, 38, faces two counts of aggravated murder and was booked into the Lane County jail in the suspected killing of his parents, with whom he lived, police said.

Police believe the bodies found in the freezer are those of Randy and Karen Ringquist, both in their 60s, but they were awaiting a final determination from the medical examiner, Springfield Police Sergeant Rich Charboneau said.

Police could not comment further on a possible motive as detectives were still going through the house in Springfield, about 110 miles south of Portland and just east of nearby Eugene, Charboneau said.

Police first arrived at the house earlier this week to do a welfare check after an out-of-town relative could not reach the residents. A note on the door said the family was away.

While police were knocking on the door to check again on Tuesday, a man called emergency 911 asking for a police negotiator, Charboneau said.

Police found two bodies in a freezer when they entered the home and transported Ringquist, who was injured, to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital and booked in jail on Thursday morning, Charboneau said.