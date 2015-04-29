Judge tells New York jury to keep trying for verdict in Etan Patz murder trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The judge in the murder trial of a man who confessed to killing a New York boy missing since 1979 on Wednesday told the jury to keep deliberating after the panel said it was unable to reach a verdict as deliberations pushed into an 11th day.

The panel sent a note to the judge at state Supreme Court in Manhattan saying it was deadlocked in the trial of Pedro Hernandez, 54, a former deli worker who is accused of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz.