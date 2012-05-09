Lawyer wants more time in Penn State sex abuse trial

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State football defensive coordinator, arrives for a hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attorney for former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky on Wednesday sought more time to review a mass of evidence before his trial on child sex abuse charges is due to begin next month.

Sandusky, Penn State’s former defensive coordinator, is scheduled to begin trial on June 5 in Pennsylvania’s Centre County Court on 52 counts of child molestation involving 10 boys.

In a court filing, his attorney Joe Amendola said in part that he needed extra time to interview potential witnesses and to review documents and nine compact disks from the prosecution.

Amendola was concerned “he will be unable to effectively and adequately represent the defendant at trial if the defendant’s cases are not continued for all the reasons set forth,” he wrote.

He also is reviewing material from more than 40 subpoenas he had issued to get records and other information. A hearing on motions to quash the subpoenas is scheduled for 1:30 EDT on Wednesday

Amendola said he could not access a hard drive of Sandusky’s home computer records provided by prosecutors. He is asking for paper copies of the records.

Sandusky, 68, has pleaded not guilty and is under house arrest.

Sandusky’s indictment in November 2011 led to the firings of university president Graham Spanier and longtime football coach Joe Paterno, who died of lung cancer in January.

The scandal also resulted in criminal charges against two other university officials.