Judge: No trial delay for ex-Penn State assistant coach

Jerry Sandusky, former Penn State football defensive coordinator, arrives for a hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

(Reuters) - A judge denied a motion on Monday to delay the start of the child sex-abuse trial of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, according to court papers.

As a result of the ruling from Judge John Cleland, of the Court of Common Pleas for Centre County, Pennsylvania, Sandusky’s trial will get underway on June 5. Cleland’s decision was issued in a one-page ruling posted to the court’s website Monday morning.

Sandusky’s lawyer had sought a delay to allow more time to review evidence in the case.

Sandusky, 68, faces 52 counts of child molestation involving 10 boys over a period of 15 years. He has pleaded not guilty and is under house arrest.

In seeking the delay earlier this month, Sandusky’s attorney Joseph Amendola had told the court he was concerned about whether he can “effectively and adequately represent the defendant at trial” were it to begin on June 5.

Amendola said he needed the extra time to interview potential witnesses and review documents from the prosecution. He said he also needed to review information from more than 40 subpoenas he has issued seeking records and other information.

Sandusky’s indictment in November 2011 rocked the world of college football and led to the firings of university President Graham Spanier and longtime football coach Joe Paterno, who died of lung cancer in January.

The scandal also resulted in criminal charges against two other university officials.